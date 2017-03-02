In a city with sky-high real estate prices and record-low vacancy rates it is little surprise that Vancouverites are earning a tidy profit renting out properties through the website Airbnb.

But new figures obtained by CTV News show just how staggering those profits are, with some houses and apartments earning well over $100,000 in the past 12 months.

Dozens of listings in the City of Glass are raking in around the six-figure mark, according to statistics from Airdna, a research analytics firm specializing in Airbnb.

Airdna says while the median occupancy rate for Airbnb listings in cities is around 65 per cent, which would be considered a "high performing area," Vancouver's is off the charts – with a 98 per cent occupancy rate.

The highest earning property in Vancouver currently listed is a "modern home" just east of Main Street that earned $133,304 in revenue in the past 12 months.

With an average nightly rate of $849, the five-bedroom open-concept home can accommodate 11 guests.

A luxury two-floor penthouse with 360 degree views of the city and a hot tub on the patio netted $112,172 in the past year, according to the data.

The top 10 list is made up of luxury condos, downtown high-rises, family homes and oceanfront apartments. Each has two or more bedrooms.

But it's not just larger properties that are capturing big bucks. The highest earning one-bedroom unit, a luxury loft downtown, took in $73,883 from January 2016 to January 2017. The priciest studio digs, a live-work loft in a building that used to be a bikini factory, made $63,928.

Even Vancouverites renting out private spaces in their home walked away with tens of thousands of dollars, according to the data.

With an average rental price of $136 per night, a "tasteful" bedroom with ensuite in a two-bedroom apartment in Yaletown took in $39,122 in the past 12 months. A host renting out her queen-sized sofa bed in her English Bay apartment earned $14,810. The average nightly rate for the privilege of the pullout couch was $72.

With a vacancy rate hovering under one per cent, Vancouver has struggled with how to handle the thousands of unregulated rentals listed on the property-sharing website that could otherwise be used for rental housing.

The city is proposing a business licence system for short-term rentals. Licensees may be subject to a hotel or similar tax, the proceeds of which would be used to fund affordable housing initiatives.

In November 2016, Airbnb said it voluntarily removed 130 Vancouver listings from its site because it was believed they belong to commercial operators and didn't meet their standards.

In January, there were a total of 4,879 active Airbnb listings in Vancouver with one or more confirmed bookings in the month. Of those, 1,485 were houses and 2,780 were apartments.

(Edit note: Airdna rental income data in US dollars was converted to Canadian dollars at a ratio of 1.34 on March 2.)