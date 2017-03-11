

CTV Vancouver





Of the more than 25,400 professional pilots in Canada, less than six per cent are women – statistics a local outreach initiative is aiming to counter by getting B.C. girls excited about prospective careers in male-dominated fields.

The group “The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too!” is holding outreach events at the Abbotsford International Airport this weekend. Free helicopter rides are being offered to first-time female flyers with the goal of inspiring girls such as air cadet Maryam Shamsi to consider careers in aviation, aerospace, and the military.

“I was thinking of actually joining the military, and becoming a military pilot, or a search and rescue pilot,” said Shamsi.

“There're a lot of women who aren't in aviation - it's one of the most male-dominated fields. So this is really showing young girls that they can be pilots too, and it's a lot of fun.”

Women account for just four per cent of the technical trades, 2.3 per cent of aircraft engineers, and less than three per cent of the top command positions in the Canadian Forces.

“The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too!” founder Kirsten Brazier, a professional pilot from the Lower Mainland, says the goal of the outreach event is to inspire women of all ages to “awaken new interests” and introduce them to science, technology, math, and engineering-based fields.

“From shop floor to top floor, we’re inspiring future leaders,” Brazier said in a media statement.

Future leaders like nine-year-old Natalie, the daughter of an aircraft mechanic. Her mother and grandmother brought her and her two sisters to Saturday’s event to get a better idea of what their dad does at work every day.

“I’m really excited, I’m going to ride in a helicopter,” said Natalie, smiling.

“There are very few women in aviation, so this is a great event to boost those numbers and to bring people’s attention to the fact that there aren’t many women in the industry,” added Dawn Smith, Natalie’s mom. “It’s good, and it’s working.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald