The Rock invites boy who saved brother to meet him on set in Vancouver
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 1:58PM PDT
A lucky 10-year-old boy from Michigan will soon be travelling to Vancouver to visit Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after saving his two-year-old brother from drowning.
Jacob O'Connor discovered his brother Dylan floating face down in his grandmother's swimming pool. O'Connor jumped into action, pulling his brother out of the water and performing CPR.
O'Connor says he remembered when Johnson administered chest compressions in his favourite movie "San Andreas."
His story was shared widely, and it caught the attention of The Rock himself.
This story grabbed my heart. 10yr Jacob O'Connor found his little 2yr old brother, Dylan laying facedown in their pool. He pulled his little brother out and started CPR & chest compressions. He saved little Dylan's life. Jacob said he learned how to do this by watching me in his favorite movie, SAN ANDREAS. I'm so amazed and impressed by this little 10yr old boy's heroic actions and calm instincts in the middle of that kind of emergency distress. I now need to shake young Jacob's hand...
Johnson posted a video to Instagram Friday inviting O'Connor and his family to fly out to Vancouver to meet him on the set of the movie he's shooting.
"Jacob, I'm so proud of you that I've got to meet you," he said. "I've got to shake the hand of a real life hero—so someone from my team will contact your family and we're going to fly you up to Vancouver to the set of Skyscraper. And I'm going to give you a big hug."
Johnson has been in Vancouver this summer filming the action flick with co-star Neve Campbell. Earlier this month, he posted another Instagram video describing the city as one of his favourite places in the world.
I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10yr old hero. Jacob, I'm gonna fly you and your family out to Vancouver so I can meet you. Hopefully, your little 2yr old brother, Dylan is well enough to fly because I wanna meet him too. I'll have some very nice people contact your family in the upcoming days to make the arrangements. Can't wait to meet you big man. And make sure you bring your sweet tooth! ������