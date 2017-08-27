

CTV Vancouver





A lucky 10-year-old boy from Michigan will soon be travelling to Vancouver to visit Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after saving his two-year-old brother from drowning.

Jacob O'Connor discovered his brother Dylan floating face down in his grandmother's swimming pool. O'Connor jumped into action, pulling his brother out of the water and performing CPR.

O'Connor says he remembered when Johnson administered chest compressions in his favourite movie "San Andreas."

His story was shared widely, and it caught the attention of The Rock himself.

Johnson posted a video to Instagram Friday inviting O'Connor and his family to fly out to Vancouver to meet him on the set of the movie he's shooting.

"Jacob, I'm so proud of you that I've got to meet you," he said. "I've got to shake the hand of a real life hero—so someone from my team will contact your family and we're going to fly you up to Vancouver to the set of Skyscraper. And I'm going to give you a big hug."

Johnson has been in Vancouver this summer filming the action flick with co-star Neve Campbell. Earlier this month, he posted another Instagram video describing the city as one of his favourite places in the world.