

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Just weeks after Greyhound Canada asked for permission to cut a number of routes in British Columbia, the company has applied to chop or change even more its bus routes through the province.

Documents on the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board website show Greyhound has applied to eliminate a total of nine routes, including Prince Rupert to Prince George and Dawson Creek to the Yukon boundary.

Additional routes that Greyhound hopes to abandon include one from the University Endowment Lands in Vancouver to Whistler, and Victoria to Vancouver.

The company has also applied to scale back the frequency of 10 routes including those linking Vancouver to Pemberton, Kelowna, Osoyoos, Prince George and the Alberta boundary.

Several other routes through the southern Interior and Similkameen are also slated for service reductions, with Greyhound applying to trim twice-daily service between Kamloops and Kelowna, via Vernon, to twice a week.

In August, Greyhound defended its application to stop service along Highway 16, the so-called Highway of Tears, citing high costs and low ridership, but Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta says Greyhound, not small communities, is responsible for the service reductions.