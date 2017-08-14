A B.C. man has been chosen as a temporary replacement for Captain Obvious—the Hotels.com mascot who appears in the company’s commercials.

In July, the hotel booking service posted an online contest to find an interim Captain while the regular actor, Brandon Moynihan, went on vacation.

That’s when Ryan Sergerie of Terrace, B.C. posted his audition video to Facebook.

“Hi. I’m Ryan Sergerie and I’d like to show you why I would make the perfect temporary Captain Obvious,” he says in the video, which is shot in the style of Hotels.com’s previous ads.

Sergerie, who resembles Moynihan, then raps about why he’s the “obvious” choice for the position, before showing off his dance moves for the remainder of the 30-second video.

The clip has been viewed more than 25,000 since it was first posted on July 18.

Hundreds of people have commented congratulating Sergerie.

Sergerie will receive a $1,000 gift card and an all-expense paid trip to Toronto to film a series of commercials for Hotels.com along with two other contest winners.