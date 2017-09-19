

CTV Vancouver





A plane heading from Comox to Vancouver had to make an emergency landing Monday night after being struck by lightning.

Pacific Coastal Airlines flight 713 was just over halfway through its 30-minute journey when the lightning bolt hit. A spokesperson confirmed it caused some heat damage to the aircraft, including arcing on the rudder tip that was about the size of a pencil eraser.

The incident was still enough to force the Saab 340 twin-engine turboprop plane, which was carrying 27 passengers and three crew members, to make an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport.

Passengers told CTV News they were terrified by the lightning strike, but no injuries have been reported.

This is the second time in recent months that a Pacific Coastal Airlines flight has been hit.

In March, passengers on board a Vancouver to Powell River flight were rattled after the craft was struck while flying through hail.

The pilot told passengers that the lightning strike left a hole in the front of the aircraft.

The plane landed safely at Powell River’s airport, and the company said the plane would go through an extensive servicing before being flown again.