

Darcy Matheson, CTV Vancouver





The heat wave gripping much of B.C.'s South Coast shattered temperature records on Monday, and more could be broken again today.

Environment Canada said the strong ridge of high pressure over the southern part of the province resulted in sunny skies and hot temperatures.

The mercury soared so high in Victoria, Vancouver and the Sea-to-Sky region that it was the hottest recorded August 28 on record.

The agency said these weather stations set daily maximum temperature records:

Vancouver Harbour 27.2 C

Victoria Gonzales 28.7 C

West Vancouver 30.8 C

Squamish 32.7 C

Lillooet 36 C

Port Alberni 35.9 C

Lytton 39.1 C (old record 37.2 C in 1967)

Pemberton 36.8 C (old record 34.6 C in 2002)

Clearwater 35.0 C (old record 34.4 C in 1929)

Cranbrook 33.9 C (old record 33.3 C in 1929)

Squamish 32.7 C (old record 30.6 C in 1967)

Sparwood 32.5 C (old record 31.7 C in 1986)

At 39.1 C, Lytton was not only the hottest spot in B.C. – it was considered the hottest temperature in the entire country.

A high of 27 C is forecast for the Vancouver area Tuesday, with a UV index of six or higher.

The Interior is expected to see the mercury soar to the mid-30s.