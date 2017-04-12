

CTV Vancouver





A group of teenagers have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver's posh Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

The car slammed into a tree around 3:30 p.m. near Osler Street and The Crescent, sending two of the six occupants flying out of the vehicle, according to one of their parents.

The impact of the collision also crumpled the car's hood and sent the engine soaring into a nearby fence.

Police said all of the occupants were in their mid- to late-teens, and that one of them was somehow ejected through the rear window.

All of the teenagers were taken to hospital, some suffering from injuries described by first responders as semi-serious. Others were taken away as a precaution.

Police said only two of the six that were in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Fortunately, none of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.