Police are investigating after a teenager was allegedly pulled into a stranger's home and groped while canvassing for donations in East Vancouver.

The 18-year-old reported that she was fundraising door-to-door near Vanness Avenue and Rupert Street around 8 p.m. Tuesday when she was attacked.

"During her canvass, she was pulled into a residence and groped by an unknown male," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release. "The woman fled the home and contacted police."

Officers swarmed the neighbourhood but haven't confirmed whether any arrests have been made.

It's also unclear whether the victim was physically injured.

The startling attack left some residents of the normally quiet area spooked. One woman told CTV News she saw a young person canvassing for donations the same evening, and that hearing what happened gave her "goosebumps all over."

The VPD's investigation into the attack is ongoing.