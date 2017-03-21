Teenage boy stabbed near Burnaby private school
A 15-year-old boy was found suffering a single stab wound near St. Thomas More Collegiate in Burnaby on March 20, 2017. (CTV)
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Mounties are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed down the street from a Burnaby private school Monday night.
The victim was found suffering a single stab wound around 11 p.m. near Kingsway and 12th Avenue, in the area of St. Thomas More Collegiate.
So far, the motive for the stabbing is a mystery.
"The youth could not provide a description of the suspect or a reason for the assault," Sgt. Derek Thibodeau said in a news release.
The teenager was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP officers and a police dog unit were dispatched to the scene but couldn't find the assailant.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnaby detachment at 604-294-7922, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.