

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed down the street from a Burnaby private school Monday night.

The victim was found suffering a single stab wound around 11 p.m. near Kingsway and 12th Avenue, in the area of St. Thomas More Collegiate.

So far, the motive for the stabbing is a mystery.

"The youth could not provide a description of the suspect or a reason for the assault," Sgt. Derek Thibodeau said in a news release.

The teenager was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP officers and a police dog unit were dispatched to the scene but couldn't find the assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burnaby detachment at 604-294-7922, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to remain anonymous.