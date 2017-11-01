

CTV Vancouver





A B.C. father is warning the public after his daughter was allegedly sexually assaulted at a popular wave pool in Surrey.

The 13-year-old, who has special needs, was with family at Newton Recreation Centre last Friday when a teenage boy allegedly followed her into the women's change room and attacked her.

The girl told a lifeguard what happened and staff searched the facility, but they couldn't find a suspect.

Mounties were alerted as well, but while they are investigating the alleged victim's family urged other parents to keep an eye on their children.

"It could happen anywhere," said her father, who can't be named to protect the girl's identity. "If this person is blatant enough to go into a women's washroom in a public pool and assault a young girl who's 13, who knows [what he could do]."

Surrey city staff confirmed the incident was reported to the local RCMP detachment, but Mounties would not comment on the investigation Wednesday.

In a statement, the detachment said it doesn't speak to ongoing cases "unless there is an investigational or public safety need."

The alleged victim's father told CTV News his daughter is upset, hurt and scared but has been receiving counselling from victim's services.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro