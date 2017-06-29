

The young offender who brutally beat 18-year-old Karim Meskine to death in New Westminster has been sentenced to spend four years behind bars.

After that, Meskine's killer, who was 16 at the time of the December 2013 attack, will be serving another three years in the community.

Meskine was attacked with a baseball bat near a SkyTrain station, and died in hospital days later. His 19th birthday passed while he was in a hospital bed in a coma.

His attacker was convicted of second-degree murder last year. He was sentenced Thursday as a youth, despite arguments from prosecutors that he should be treated as an adult. As a result, his name can't be published.

But the young man, who has been in custody since shortly after the murder, will not be receiving credit for time served.

Police said the attack was random, and that Meskine's killer had wanted to steal his cellphone.