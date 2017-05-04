

CTV Vancouver





The 17-year-old victim of a multi-vehicle crash described as a "demolition derby" Wednesday night has died of his injuries, RCMP say.

A 22-year-old woman from Surrey was detained by police after the series of crashes that sent three people to hospital.

The first accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 168th Street and 64th Avenue when police say a black Cadillac crashed into a vehicle and fled the scene.

That vehicle continued on 64th Avenue before slamming into the back of a Honda Prelude, which sent it crashing outside a Shell gas station.

The collision ended up trapping all three people inside, and firefighters required the Jaws of Life to cut open the Prelude.

Cathy Sproule arrived moments after the accident and saw "piles of cars everywhere."

“You just saw a maze of vehicles and I mean it looked like a demolition derby," she said.

All of the Honda occupants were taken to hospital. The 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle, who has now passed away, was originally listed in critical condition. A 17-year-old female passenger was in serious condition and a third occupant had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac suffered minor injuries and was arrested after being taken to hospital.

A Shell employee told CTV Morning Live they were amazed anyone in the Honda survived the crash.

"The Prelude was a write off. It was so badly crunched that you wouldn’t even recognize that it was a car," said Jean Crossman.

"That's the one that worries me the most. How anybody came out of that car alive is shocking."

Cpl. Scotty Schumann told CTV News the damage to the car is “catastrophic” and

“Speed is definitely being considered a factor here, given the damage that is visible to the vehicles,” he said.

The young woman driving the Cadillac could face charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and fleeing the scene of an accident. Drugs, alcohol and speed are being “carefully considered” as factors.

Police will be canvassing for witnesses, many of whom called police and ambulance when they saw the crash.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim