Abbotsford's second shooting in three days has left an 18-year-old victim recovering from gunshot wounds in hospital.

Police received calls of shots fired in the 1700 block of Mitchell Street around 4 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 6. Officers arrived to find the teen victim suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

"He's lying in the street," Cst. Ian MacDonald said. "I guess the good news is that he's suffering from non-life threatening injuries."

The victim was taken to hospital shortly after being found.

One resident on the street where the violence occurred said it made her nervous.

"It was several bangs, it was very close," Penny Erickson, a neighbour who witnessed the incident said. "I heard the car definitely. Then I knew it was a drive by. And then I heard sirens."

Erickson said she was surprised the victim was known to police, given his age.

This is the second 18 year old to be shot in Abbotsford in three days. On Friday, 18-year-old Jaspreet Sidhu was shot on Oriole Crescent. He later died of his injuries.

Police say that the two shootings are not linked.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald.