Mounties in Surrey are looking for several youths after a violent altercation left a 16-year-old boy in serious condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to multiple calls about an altercation at a residence in the 5600 block of 148th Street.

Police found the victims with “several wounds from an unknown edged weapon,” according to an RCMP statement issued later in the day

“The victim had been having a verbal altercation with several other youths that had come to the residence,” the statement said. “These youths fled from the residence prior to police arriving on the scene.”

Police say the incident was targeted and the all the suspects knew each other prior to the alleged assault.

Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation of may have seen the suspects is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.