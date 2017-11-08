

CTV Vancouver





An 18-year-old was rushed to hospital Tuesday night after a stabbing that closed a Delta, B.C. community centre.

Police were called to the Sungod Recreation Centre, in the area of 112 Street and Monroe Drive, at about 8:30 p.m.

Officers said the teen had been approached by two unknown males wearing balaclavas. They stabbed the teen and robbed the teen of an iPod and other items.

The victim went over to the recreation centre, where staff performed first aid and called 911. The teen was rushed to hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition.

The area was locked down as police searched the property with the help of a canine unit. However, no suspects were located and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers believe the robbery occurred near the area on the northwest end of the property, sometime between 8:25 and 8:35 p.m. It is believed that the suspects fled on foot, heading northeast through the parking lot toward Larson Road.

The suspects have been described as possibly being in their late teens or early 20s, but few details about their appearances are known because of the balaclavas. They were both wearing dark clothing at the time.

Police ask anyone who saw a small group or something suspicious in the area around 8:30 p.m. to contact them at 604-946-4411. Anyone with cellphone video or images that may assist the investigation is also asked to come forward.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure