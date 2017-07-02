Teen girl who escaped arrest by swimming found safe
Kamloops B.C. is shown in this file photo. (Source: Tom Woodward / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
CTV Vancouver
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 3:03PM PDT
A teenage girl who escaped custody by swimming away from police has been located and is safe, according to Kamloops RCMP.
Kamloops police responded to a bicycle theft around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Their investigation led to recovering the bicycle, and also to finding the girl whom they believe is associated with the theft underneath a dock facing onto the Thompson River.
Police arrested her in connection with the bicycle theft. But before they had a chance to handcuff her, she swam away.
Police and firefighters tried searching for her, even using a boat equipped with a thermal imaging camera overnight.
On Sunday, Kamloops RCMP said in a release that the girl was located and is safe. They did not reveal where she was or whether they brought her into custody.