

CTV Vancouver





Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, have been arrested after a tense incident in East Vancouver where a man allegedly opened fire on police.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers received information that at least two armed men were seen heading into a home near East 51st Avenue and Sophia Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday

When police arrived, a man allegedly came outside and shot at them.

"This is something that doesn't happen, thank goodness, very often. And it's something that could affect our officers. We're following up with them," Doucette said at a news conference hours later.

Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired, but a tenant who lives in the basement suite of the home said he and his roommates heard arguing and a door slam followed by three gunshots.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the reckless incident.

"Firing a gun anywhere is dangerous. A bullet has to stop somewhere," Doucette said.

After the shooting, the suspect returned into the home, triggering an hours-long standoff involving an Emergency Response Team and negotiators.

Two men, ages 23 and 21, were talked into surrendering shortly before 4:30 a.m. and taken into custody. Officers also seized weapons from the property.

An 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old were picked up around the same time a few blocks away.

Doucette said the group remained in custody Monday afternoon, and that any or all could be facing charges.