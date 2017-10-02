

A teenage boy is dead after a suspected drunk driving crash in Langley Sunday morning, Mounties say.

The collision occurred in the 10100 block of 208 Street shortly before 4:30 a.m.

In a statement issued Monday, the RCMP said a 2008 Mercedes with four occupants was travelling south “at an extremely high rate of speed” when it went airborne off the side of the road and hit the retaining wall in a culvert.

The three passengers suffered only minor injuries. The 17-year-old driver, who police say was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) is helping Langley RCMP Traffic Services with the investigation. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Mounties say the incident serves as a reminder of the “deadly consequences” of speeding and driving under the influence.