A teenager was hospitalized after being beaten with a metal baseball bat on Friday, New Westminster police say.

Four youth were walking home in the 700-block of 20th Street around 8 p.m. when the soccer ball they were kicking around rolled onto the road and struck an approaching vehicle.

"At that point, the vehicle pulled over and a passenger got out of the car with a metal object believed to be a baseball bat and chased down the teenagers," Sgt. Jeff Scott told CTV News.

The man caught up with one of the teens, and allegedly hit him multiple times with the metal bat. The teen was hit so hard he had to be hospitalized.

"To have someone react the way that this person reacted to a ball hitting a car is… certainly concerning," Scott said.

A statement police released later called it a "gross overreaction."

Police say the assault only stopped when a witness intervened. Afterwards, the man ran back to the car and left the area.

Police are looking for a black four door sedan and say the assailant was white and bald and was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects, but ask any witnesses to contact them at 604-525-5411.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber.