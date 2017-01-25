

The Canadian Press





PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Two people are dead and another is in hospital with gunshot wounds following an early morning shooting in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Craig Douglass says the attack is believed to have been targeted.

It occurred just before 3 a.m. near an intersection on the northwest edge of the city.

Douglass says officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they located a vehicle with three men inside.

Two of the men were already dead and the third victim is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

In a release, Douglass says detectives with the Serious Crimes Section are handling the case, but there's no word yet on whether suspects have been identified, or if there is a motive for the shooting.