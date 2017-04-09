

CTV Vancouver





For the second time in seven days, disturbing graffiti has been found in Abbotsford.

Police are investigating after residents in the Larch Park area awoke on Sunday to find two cars had been spray-painted with swastikas. Other graffiti included profanity and messages of a sexual nature, which were scrawled on both public and private property.

The incident comes just a week after swastikas and racist and misogynistic messages were found spray-painted onto doors and windows at the Sumas Mountain campus of the Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts.

Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird said police have yet to determine whether the incidents are linked.

“The Abbotsford Police (Department) takes hate crimes very seriously,” Bird said. “At this time we’re in the preliminary stages and we will have to decipher if this has in fact been a hate crime, or just youth using their time unwisely.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them.