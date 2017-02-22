

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking the public to help track down an SUV believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a cyclist on the Granville Street Bridge Friday.

The victim, a 21-year-old Vancouver man, was cycling toward downtown Vancouver in the curb lane when he was struck by a silver SUV shortly after noon.

"The cyclist fell to the ground and the SUV continued, and was last seen taking the Seymour [Street] exit off the bridge," Const. Jason Doucette said Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and released days later. The back end of his bicycle was mangled in the crash.

Police said they have spoken to several witnesses and obtained video of the suspect vehicle, believed to be a newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee, and they believe the driver knows what happened.

"Based on the evidence, that driver should be aware that he hit something, or she hit something, as the vehicle will have damage on the passenger side, including a broken tail light," Doucette said.

Police are hoping the driver will come forward and provide a statement about what happened.

In the meantime, they have asked anyone with information on the crash or the suspect vehicle, including body shop employees, to contact them.