

CTV Vancouver





Mounties investigating a targeted homicide in Surrey say it's lucky that more people weren't injured.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee crashed into a McDonald's sign after someone opened fire on his vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. Monday evening.

The grey SUV had been travelling westbound on 96th Avenue when shots rang out.

The Jeep crossed several lanes of traffic and went up over a sidewalk before coming to rest against the golden arches.

One witness told CTV Vancouver it sounded like an automatic weapon, with shots fired in rapid succession.

The man suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

The busy stretch of road has a number of strip malls and small businesses and police say bystanders could have easily been hurt by the shooting or crash.

"Most people don't get involved in these sorts of things and there were bystanders so it's very fortunate nobody was hurt," said RCMP Regional Duty Officer Insp. Suki Manj.

It's believed the shooting was targeted and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.

A nearby surveillance camera on a street lamp may play a role in the investigation, along with a number of witnesses.

"We do have people who have come forward with what they saw so we're trying to round them up and gain all the information we can," said Insp. Manj.

The name of the victim has not been released.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Miljure