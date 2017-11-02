

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating after an SUV rolled over into the front of a house in Maple Ridge.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday on Laity Street near 124th Avenue. An SUV rolled over in front of a home, damaging the front steps and railing.

RCMP have provided few details about the circumstances of the crash, but heavily-armed police and a canine unit were called to the scene. It is not known whether the driver was injured or arrested.

The vehicle was flipped over and towed away.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim