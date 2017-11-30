

CTV Vancouver





Langley RCMP have issued a warning after a young man approached several female high school students near R.E. Mountain Secondary.

Although nothing criminal has been reported from the 21-year-old’s actions, police say his behavior is "suspicious."

He reportedly offered rides to several students and tried to give them his phone number. Police said the students did not accept the offers and ended the interactions.

The man was driving a white SUV at the time.

“Although it may sound ‘old school’—don’t talk to strangers,” Cpl. Holly Largy said in a release. “If you are approached by someone unknown to you, keep moving towards a well populated area.”

Police described the man as East Indian, approximately 5-11 and 160 pounds. They said he is “well kept and well dress and well spoken.”