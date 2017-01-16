

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect vehicle after racist KKK pamphlets were delivered to dozens of Abbotsford properties over the weekend.

The racist literature was reported Sunday morning by a man who found the pamphlet inside a plastic bag that had been thrown onto his driveway on Marshall Road.

"The pamphlet makes disparaging comments about Martin Luther King Jr., which is believed to coincide with the recognition of his birthday and the observance of the federal holiday in the United States," police said in a news release.

Officers eventually found more than 70 such bags on several different streets in East Abbotsford. Authorities are conducting fingerprint analysis on the items.

Police were also able to track down surveillance video from the area, identifying a suspect vehicle that appears to be a dark-coloured pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

The disturbing incident marked the second time in three months that KKK literature was delivered to Abbotsford homes, and police said they are consulting with B.C.'s Hate Crime Team for guidance in their investigation.

“We appreciate the citizens who reported these incidents and expressed their disgust for the material on both occasions,” police said.

Anyone with information on the pamphlets or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, or Crime Stoppers at 1-80-222-8477 to remain anonymous.