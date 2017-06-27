

CTV Vancouver





The shooting that spooked a Surrey neighbourhood overnight was the result of a home invasion, according to Mounties.

The RCMP said suspects forced their way into a Bridgeview property late Monday and ended up fleeing the area on foot. The suspects fired shots at a dog, Cpl. Scotty Schumann told CTV.

"Fortunately no one in the home was injured. Neither was the dog," he said.

The shots triggered a large-scale RCMP response in the neighbourhood that included heavily armed officers and an armoured tactical vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw Emergency Response Team members surround the home, located not far from the Pattullo Bridge, and deploy a couple of flashbangs.

Neighbours said they were told to stay indoors as the situation unfolded.

"They fired in the stun grenades and they went into the house. It was quite a thing," said Daryl Smith, who witnessed the incident while walking home from work. "I wasn't expecting that, but they've had quite a bit of trouble with that house before."

Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said the heavy police response was intended to ensure public safety.

"It was a report of a gun, so we contained the area and had people in place to ensure that if there was anybody inside the home, we had them contained," Carr said.

Mounties initially detained two men as they sorted out what happened. One had his head wrapped in a bandage as he left the home with investigators, but police said the injury was not caused by gunfire.

But the RCMP said later that the men were residents of the home, not the suspects in the home invasion.

Mounties confirmed they have been to the property in the past, and that its occupants are known to police. The City of Surrey said the property has also been the subject of past complaints to its bylaw office, all regarding cleanliness.

Smith said there have been shootings in the area before, and that he believed there were also issues with drugs.

"There's a lot of trouble going on in that house," he said.

The home has several security cameras, and numerous bullet holes were visible in the eavestrough.

Monday’s shooting followed one day after a startling public shooting in Surrey that injured two men who are both allegedly associated with the drug trade. No one has been arrested in either case.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Michele Brunoro