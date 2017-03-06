

Mounties are asking for the public's help finding two young suspects accused of stealing half a million dollars in heirlooms and other valuables from a Lions Bay, B.C. home last month.

Squamish RCMP said apart from household items such as laptops and Persian rugs, several pieces of 24-carat gold jewelry were taken in the Feb. 15 theft, including Persian Kingdom earrings, a necklace, and a ring and bracelet set.

A number of personal documents were also taken, including passports, wills and deeds to the home.

"This isn't just a theft of items, these were family heirlooms and had a significant sentimental value. The family is extremely distraught over the loss," Cpl. Sascha Banks said in a news release.

Even more devastatingly, it appears the thieves took advantage of the kind nature of the family's 16-year-old daughter.

The father of the house, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News his daughter let the pair stay in their guest room the night of Feb. 14.

"My daughter just – she has a very good heart," he said over the phone. "She met these two kids [who didn't] have anywhere to stay."

The father said he wasn't aware they were in the house, or he would have kicked them out.

The suspects are believed to have fled in the homeowners' car, a grey 2003 Toyota Camry with B.C. licence plate 602 JEP, which has yet to be recovered.

Warrants have been issued for two suspects, 20-year-old Samantha Pelletier and 19-year-old Brenden Eslick, whose location is unknown. Mounties said the pair could be in B.C., but that they also have connections to Alberta.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Squamish RCMP detachment at 604-892-6100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko