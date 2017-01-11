Two men in their 30s have been charged as a result of a shooting and hostage-taking in Mission on Tuesday.

The suspects, who were arrested following a "high-risk takedown," have been charged with attempted murder and unlawful confinement, police said in a statement.

The accused have been identified as 33-year-old Joseph Ross Raso and 37-year-old Thomas Zdravko Strenja.

A third man who was taken into custody on the same day has been released without charges, Wednesday's statement said.

The arrests came at the end of an hours-long police incident that began when officers were called to a residence on Dewdney Trunk Road shortly after 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and were told that another woman was being held against her will.

Mounties flooded the scene, using resources including a helicopter and canine unit, but were unable to locate the suspects.

But the vehicle was found hours later in Coquitlam, and a "dynamic takedown" was conducted by the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team and local Mounties. Police have not said how they found the vehicle.

Two men were arrested during the takedown, and the hostage was freed and found to have no physical injuries.

RCMP were then led to a Port Coquitlam home where a third man was arrested and taken into custody. Police believe the woman taken against her will was being held in the third man's home, prior to the takedown.

The third man has not been charged with any offences, but the other two remain in custody and are expected to appear in court on Thursday.