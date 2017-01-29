

CTV Vancouver





A man and a woman are in custody after a bizarre string of crimes across the North Shore that jammed the Lions Gate Bridge for much of Saturday afternoon.

Police discovered a car that had been stolen in Burnaby on Thursday at Kelvin Grove Beach in Lions Bay, and a second vehicle was reported stolen shortly after.

Officers then spotted the stolen car in the 3100-block of Marine Drive, and the suspects crashed into an unmarked police car. The officer was uninjured, but the suspects drove off.

A purse and wallet robbery was then reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1000-block of Inglewood Avenue in West Vancouver. Police say the suspects drove towards oncoming traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway as they fled the scene.

The duo is then alleged to have abandoned the second stolen car and made off with a Porsche in the 900-block of Cross Creek Road.

The Porsche was spotted in a residential area off Cypress Bowl Road and a spike belt was deployed by police, but the suspects managed to flee the area.

Air One, the Lower Mainland Traffic Safety Helicopter helped locate the Porsche in Whytecliff Park where officers say another robbery had been reported.

The VPD’s K9 Unit was deployed, and the suspects were arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Officers are recommending numerous charges against the pair, a 31-year-old man of no fixed address and 28-year-old Coquitlam woman.

These include possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery, flight from police, assault causing bodily harm and several theft charges.

The suspects will remain in custody pending a court appearance in North Vancouver.

Police thanked the public for being patient with traffic disruptions and delays during the investigation.