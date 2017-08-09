

CTV Vancouver





Police suspect a fire that burned a children’s playground in Delta early Wednesday morning was deliberately set.

The destructive blaze was reported to police and firefighters around 4 a.m. at Chalmers Elementary, one of the district’s biggest elementary schools.

"On arrival police observed the playground, which has a mulch base, fully engulfed," the Delta Police Department said in a news release.

The fire, which was sparked weeks before school is set return, is estimated to have done a minimum of $5,000 in damage.

Police said a man was seen running away from the school down 73 Avenue around the time the fire started, but they haven't confirmed whether he was involved. A K9 search of the area was unsuccessful.

The individual is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a medium build who was wearing a black ball cap, a grey-brown track jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspected arson is asked to call Delta police or Crime Stoppers.