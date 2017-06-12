

A 47-year-old man has turned himself in hours after police released disturbing video showing a black pickup truck hitting a cyclist and speeding away.

The 48-year-old victim, a local resident, was biking down Bellevue Avenue near 19th Street in West Vancouver around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when the pickup hit him. The impact sent the cyclist flying onto the pavement and left his bike mangled. The victim suffered head injuries and fractured ribs.

"Despite serious injury to the rider, witnesses report the vehicle involved sped away," the West Vancouver Police Department said in a release.

Witnesses said the hit-and-run vehicle might have been a Ford F150, and that it appeared to sustain damage to the passenger side. They described the driver as a middle-aged white man.

Late Monday afternoon, police said a West Vancouver resident surrendered to authorities and was arrested. He has been ordered to appear in provincial court in North Vancouver next month and could face a criminal charge of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

A vehicle has also been seized for forensic identification.

Anyone who witnessed a suspicious interaction near Ambleside Park or John Lawson Park, or who has any other information on the case, is asked to call West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.