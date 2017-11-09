Mounties have released surveillance video and information about a possible reward in hopes that someone will turn in a man wanted for several robberies.

Burnaby RCMP issued a renewed call for help to locate 47-year-old Dean Zastowny on Thursday, saying the suspect is wanted in both Burnaby and Abbotsford.

Zastowny is alleged to have committed bank robberies in both cities in October and is also a suspect in a number of violent robberies across the Lower Mainland, Mounties said.

Although the suspect has been identified by police, he has not yet been taken into custody.

Police released surveillance footage of a bank robbery on Oct. 15 in Abbotsford, hoping it will further their investigation.

The 20-second clip has been edited to blur the faces of those working at the bank, but shows a man in a grey shirt and black hat climbing up on the counter in front of a row of tellers.

Gesturing with some type of weapon in his hand, he climbs over the desks and rifles through a drawer. The tellers back away as he checks the other drawers.

Abbotsford police said he'd handed the teller a note demanding money, and threatened her with a knife. At one point during the incident, which occurred in the 32900-block of South Fraser Way, he'd held the knife to the teller's neck to force her to comply.

The incident was later linked to an ongoing investigation in Burnaby involving robberies that also occurred in mid-October.

In addition to the surveillance footage, Mounties announced the Canadian Bankers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Zasatowny's arrest and conviction.

Those looking for more information can contact Malcolm Chivers at the CBA by email or at 416-362-6093, ext. 330.

Zastowny has been described as Caucasian and about 6-1. He has a medium build, fair complexion and blue eyes. His head was shaved in his most recent sighting, but he may have since grown his hair and dyed it blond, RCMP said.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who locates him is asked to contact police immediately.

The RCMP is working with other agencies to locate the suspect, but tell anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 604-646-9999 and ask for speak with Cpl. Stephen McHugh. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).