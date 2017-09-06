Police are searching for a suspect after a teenager reported being assaulted on her way to a South Surrey high school on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old was walking on a foot path near Earl Marriott Secondary shortly before 8 a.m. when she was grabbed by an unknown man, Mounties said.

The teen managed to free herself from the man, and ran to the school at 15751 16th Ave.

Officers were called to search the area, but the suspect had fled by the time they arrived.

The male has been described as Caucasian, in his 30s and about 5-foot-9. He has a medium build and was wearing a light green T-shirt, dirty blue jeans and work boots at the time, police said.

The victim was not physically injured.

The Surrey School District posted a statement online to inform parents of the incident, and to remind students about general safety tips.

Those walking to school alone are advised to heighten their safety by using main routes, rather than back lanes, forested and secluded areas. They're advised to tell someone what route they're taking, where they're going and when they'll get back, and to phone home if plans change.

Police advise anyone who thinks they may be in danger to trust their instincts and feelings.

The investigation into the assault is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).