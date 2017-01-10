Suspect sought after Mission shooting leaves one injured
Mission Mounties are investigating an incident in the 30,000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Michele Brunoro / CTV Vancouver)
Published Tuesday, January 10, 2017 2:43PM PST
Police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting in the Stave Falls area.
Few details have been provided, but Mission RCMP said the shooting occurred in the 30,000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road on Tuesday.
RCMP Cpl. Patrick Mehain told CTV News the victim of the shooting received non-life-threatening injuries. They did not say whether the injured person was male or female.
Police received a 911 call from someone on the property, and initially didn't know whether the shooter was in the area, so there was a large police presence as crews combed the area for signs of the shooter.
A suspect has not been found, but police said there is no risk to the public.