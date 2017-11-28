

CTV Vancouver





Abbotsford police are searching for a suspect after a young security guard was stabbed at a popular local mall.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Monday at the Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on South Fraser Way.

Police said a 25-year-old male guard was stabbed in the abdomen as he escorted a woman outside. The woman, believed to be in her 30s, had caused some kind of disturbance in the mall prior to the stabbing, officers said.

The guard was stabbed near the underground parking lot near the Best Buy at the mall. He was taken to hospital where he is stable and recovering from his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, and officers are seeking surveillance video from businesses in the area.

A description of the woman has not yet been released.