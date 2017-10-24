

CTV Vancouver





Police have arrested one woman and are searching for another after a break-in at a West Vancouver home turned violent Monday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Crestline Road in the British Properties just after 9 p.m.

The homeowners had been remotely checking a surveillance system after being alerted to a break-in at the home, which is under renovation.

Instead of calling police, they went to the house themselves and found two women inside.

In a statement Tuesday, police said there was “a violent struggle” between the two parties before the suspects managed to get into a vehicle and drive away.

“It was quite a violent confrontation,” said Const. Jeff Palmer. “There was direct physical fighting—some biting, some scratching.”

Police were only called after the suspects had left the scene.

The homeowners suffered injuries including bites and scratches. Their vehicle was also seriously damaged after the suspects crashed into it as they fled.

Palmer said police don’t know why that particular home was targeted.

West Vancouver police were able to identify a person of interest and a possible suspect vehicle based on information gathered at the home.

One of the suspects was arrested by Mounties in Coquitlam shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old woman is facing assault and breaking and entering charges. She was held at the West Vancouver police headquarters overnight for a first appearance in court later in the day.

The second suspect is still outstanding.

Neighbours say the incident is unusual for the quiet neighbourhood.

“I was shocked when I heard the news,” said Crystal Pan. “I always think our neighbourhood is kind of safe.”

The WVPD is using the incident as a reminder that anyone who thinks they’re witnessing a crime in progress should immediately contact police.

“Attempting to investigate or confront suspects on your own can place you in extreme danger and can delay police efforts to quickly locate and safely apprehend suspects,” the department said.

