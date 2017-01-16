A male suspect is in custody in connection with a body found inside a business in Richmond.

Mounties were called to a property in the Viking Way and Cambie Road area shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Monday, where they located a man’s body.

Investigators have provided few details about his cause of death, but said that his injuries are "consistent with homicide."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in, and a suspect was identified and taken into custody a short time later.

IHIT is working with Crown counsel to determine whether the suspect will face homicide charges. Neither the suspect nor the victim have been publicly identified.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe the death was not random, and that the two men knew each other.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448 (IHIT), email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).