Abbotsford police have nabbed a suspected meth trafficker who is accused of several sex offences involving a child.

Jason Stanley Whitford, 37, was the subject of a police alert Tuesday after being charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, exposure of genitals to a minor and sexual assault.

The victim of the alleged crimes is a 13-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, the Abbotsford Police Department confirmed officers had managed to track down Whitford, who is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and arrest him with help from Surrey Mounties.

"The APD would like to thank the Surrey RCMP, the media and numerous concerned citizens for their assistance in this investigation," the department said in a news release.

The charges against Whitford were approved on Monday, but the accused has no fixed address and officers were initially unable to locate him.