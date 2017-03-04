

A man suspected of punching a UBC professor in the head near Main Street and King Edward Avenue on Thursday has turned himself in, Vancouver police said Saturday.

The professor, Dr. Ray Tsu, who teaches social justice, was hit repeatedly during the altercation. He told CTV News on Friday that he had just stepped off a bus when the suspect shoved him from behind. He responded by pulling out his camera and taking a picture of the man, who continued hitting him.

Passers-by took pictures and video of the altercation, which were turned over to the police. On Friday, VPD Staff Sgt. Randy Fincham say he was confident that the images would allow police to identify the suspect, and urged the man to turn himself in and share his version of what happened. On Saturday, police said the suspect had done just that.

Tsu suffered minor injuries and was attended to by the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service at the scene. Police said the incident remains under investigation.