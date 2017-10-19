Mounties have released a surveillance camera image and composite sketches of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assaults of two girls in Surrey.

The first incident occurred on Oct. 10, when an 11-year-old girl was groped on 65 Avenue near 188 Street near Clayton Heights Secondary School in Cloverdale.

The victim was walking down the street when a stranger grabbed her buttocks. When she reacted, the suspect apologized and retreated on foot.

On Tuesday, a 15-year-old girl was grabbed from behind in the 18800 block of 69 Avenue—less than a kilometre away from the scene of the first incident.

The older girl was able to free herself and run home. Police were unable to locate the suspect who fled the scene on foot.

According to police, both girls described the assailant as a Caucasian man in his 30s or 40s with brown hair, thick eyebrows, full lips, long ears and facial hair. He is between 5-10 and 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds and might wear glasses.

“If you recognize any of the persons depicted in the stills or sketches, investigators want to hear from you right away,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a release Thursday. “Our highly trained officers are working hard to solve these crimes.”

Anyone with more information on either incident or the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).