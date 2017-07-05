

CTV Vancouver





Six years after a young man was gunned down in South Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged in the case.

The victim, 21-year-old Harpreet Singh Sandhu, was shot in the back while running toward his SUV in the city's quiet Champlain Heights neighbourhood in July 2011.

Police said Sandhu had been involved in a verbal confrontation with a group of youths near Sparwood Park, and that it escalated until someone pulled out a gun and started firing at him.

Sandhu was found bleeding on Arlington Street. He was rushed to hospital, but couldn't be saved.

Police quickly determined there were witnesses to the fatal shooting, but the individuals offered little cooperation with law enforcement. Despite that setback, investigators announced Wednesday they have secured a second-degree murder charge against one suspect, 25-year-old Heval Hishyar Tilli.

Authorities said they are still hoping some of the people who saw what happened will come forward and help their case.

“We are aware that there are other witnesses to this murder that have been afraid to come forward or to cooperate with the police investigation,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release.

“Now that charges have been laid, we are again appealing to those people to have the courage to speak up and clear their conscience.”

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.