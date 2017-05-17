A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a brazen daylight shooting that claimed the life of a 29-year-old man.

Johnny Steven Drynock, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday.

Drynock was identified based on surveillance footage released in March showing a man believed to be the shooter.

The charge was approved "following two months of exhaustive work and intensive evidence gathering," Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound said in a statement. Drynock had been in custody in Merritt since April 8 on an unrelated matter, Pound said. He is scheduled to appear in court on the murder charge on May 19.

The charge stems from a shooting in Surrey on the afternoon of March 13, at the Comfort Inn & Suites at Fraser Highway and 166 Street. When Mounties arrived, they found Birinderjeet Justin Bhangu seated in his vehicle, suffering serious injuries.

Surrey RCMP officers were seen performing CPR at the scene and Bhangu was rushed to hospital, but he died of his injuries a short time later.

IHIT said Bhangu was known to police, and although a motive hadn't been confirmed, his death was believed to be a "result of his criminal lifestyle."

Homicide investigators issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of Bhangu's family, who wrote that the incident had changed their lives forever.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our son, our brother and our friend," the statement said.

They described Bhangu as loving and respectful, and said he didn't deserve to be taken so soon in such a "horrendous" way.

The family wrote that the murder charge brought them a sense of relief, though they know that Bhangu's death will continue to affect their lives. They thanked IHIT and the public for their roles in identifying a suspect.

"Bringing forward these charges today on the individual responsible for this senseless act of violence, has brought some justice to Birinder's family and loved ones," the statement said.