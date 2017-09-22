

CTV Vancouver





A suspect believed to have fled the scene of a deadly crash outside Hope, B.C. last week has been arrested, according to the RCMP.

Witnesses said the driver escaped by stealing a pickup truck from a wildfire crew that was tending to his passenger, Danielle Charlton, who was dying as he took off.

On Friday, Mounties confirmed a suspect in the Sept. 11 collision is currently in custody on an unrelated matter. The individual's name has not been released.

CTV News has learned Anthony Cortez, a man identified on Facebook as the deceased's fiancé, was arrested this week in Revelstoke on a number of charges, including assaulting a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The RCMP has not publicly linked Cortez to the crash that killed Charlton. Friends of the couple said he vanished after the collision, and that officers came around asking about him.

Charlton and an unidentified suspect are also believed to have committed a jewelry store heist in Nelson hours before her death.

They then left town in a stolen SUV – the same one that plowed into a maintenance vehicle on Highway 3 near Hope.