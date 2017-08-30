

CTV Vancouver





The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot to death in his own driveway.

Surrey RCMP descended on a home in the Cloverdale area around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night following reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find the shooting victim deceased inside a vehicle in the driveway of his home.

A light-coloured minivan was seen driving east on 64th Avenue after the shooting.

The street was blocked off for hours, with investigators putting down multiple evidence markers around a vehicle in the driveway.

Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said initial indications suggest the violence is targeted, although the investigation is in its infancy.

The incident comes as a concern to the community. Neighbour Karnail Gill heard shots and saw the victim.

"[It's] very sad because we are all good people and we don't like to see these things," he told CTV Morning Live.

"What happened it makes me really scared."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case and is expected to release more information this afternoon.

The victim’s identity has not been officially released. A woman at the home who identified herself as the victim's aunt said he was a "good kid" who was 19 or 20 years old.

This is the 33rd shooting of the year in Surrey.

With a report from CTV Morning Live’s Nafeesa Karim