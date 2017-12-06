Mounties are investigating after a male victim was injured in a shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Members of the RCMP were called to the area of 148 Street and 64 Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. following a report of shots fired.

They found a male with a gunshot wound at the scene, but have not provided his age or condition.

Police said a dark coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area westbound a short time after gunshots rang out. They were unable to give further details Wednesday morning on the vehicle or a possible suspect.

Officials are speaking with witnesses and those who live in the neighbourhood to gather more information, but said the initial indication is that the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with more information on the vehicle or the shooting itself is asked to call Mounties at 604-599-0502 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.