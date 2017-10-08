

Mounties in Surrey are investigating after what they’re calling a targeted shooting in Cloverdale Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 17200 block of 65 Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.

In a statement issued later in the day, police said an SUV and a nearby residence were struck by bullets. The RCMP said someone was inside the vehicle when it was shot at, but no one was injured.

Neighbours told CTV News they saw a mother putting her children in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigators also laid down several other evidence markers. At least one bullet hole could be seen in a garage door.

According to police, a dark-coloured Chevrolet sedan was seen fleeing east on 64 Avenue shortly after the shooting, but no suspect descriptions have been made available.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses in hopes of getting more information.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith