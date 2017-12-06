

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a transit bus Wednesday afternoon.

The RCMP said officers were dispatched to the area of 102 Avenue and City Parkway after receiving reports of a collision involving a 73-year-old pedestrian.

Police have provided few details, but said in an email they're looking into whether the sun may have been a factor in the collision.

The extent of the woman's injuries is unclear.