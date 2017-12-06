Surrey RCMP investigate after elderly woman struck by bus
Clothing is seen on the road after a 73-year-old woman was truck by a bus in Surrey on Wednesday, Dec.6, 2017.
CTV Vancouver
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 4:36PM PST
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a transit bus Wednesday afternoon.
The RCMP said officers were dispatched to the area of 102 Avenue and City Parkway after receiving reports of a collision involving a 73-year-old pedestrian.
Police have provided few details, but said in an email they're looking into whether the sun may have been a factor in the collision.
The extent of the woman's injuries is unclear.