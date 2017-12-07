Officials say Highway 99 and the 152 Street overpass in Surrey will be partially closed until further notice while crews conduct “extensive repairs” on the damaged bridge

On Monday morning, a semi-truck hauling a car crusher was travelling north on the highway when the arms of the machine tore into the overpass.

"Following a structural assessment by engineers, it has been determined that the 152 Street (overpass) at Highway 99 in Surrey requires extensive repairs," the Ministry of Transportation announced Thursday.

Highway 99 northbound is limited to one lane and only the southbound lane of the 152 Street overpass is open.

The collision knocked concrete and other debris on the highway.

The impact was strong enough to damage three of the bridge's girders. Structural engineers were called in to brace the structure, making it stable enough to reopen one lane for the morning commute on Tuesday.

The province said it is currently developing a repair plan for the structure that will include a design, cost estimate and a timeline.

Officials are expected to provide an update "in early January."

"The ministry recognizes the importance of this structure to local residents, and to the region, and is prioritizing these repairs," the statement read. "Work will begin as soon as possible, and the ministry thanks all motorists for their patience."

The cost of the damage is not yet known, but the province said Tuesday it is working closely with ICBC.